Obi’s Spokeswoman, Ndi Kato Slams APC Chieftain Over Remarks On Attack On Buhari’s Convoy In Kano

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the recent attack on the convoy and helicopter of President Muhammadu Buhari by angry residents in Kano, renowned activist, and Labour Party chieftain, Ndi Kato has tackled a spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Usman Ibrahim over his remarks on the incident during a live interview.

A few hours ago, Ndi Kato, who is a spokeswoman for the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization, was a guest alongside Alhaji Bala on ARISE TV’s ‘ Night’ to share their thoughts on the worrying trend of electoral violence, especially on the backdrop of the recent attack on the Buhari’s helicopter by Kano residents who pelted the chopper with stones while it was taking off.

While speaking on the issue, Ibrahim argued that the people of Kano were not behind the assault on the president’s helicopter, but rather the act was carried out by a few persons hired by the Peoples Democratic Party. Going further, the APC chieftain insisted that his party remained a popular choice of the voters in Kano and that the people will not hesitate to line up behind his candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Election day.

He said; “That was not the helicopter of the president. How can people have the audacity to attack the presidential helicopter? It’s not like it’s a Keke Napep that is parked along the road. You can’t get anywhere near the presidential helicopter, let alone break the windscreen. These are photoshopped pictures that were made to cause confusion and division within society. I am mentioning the PDP because the party was the first to cry and was the first to console and cry on behalf of the APC. They should allow the presidential party talk about what happened. The President has the support of Kano, in fact, Kano is the strongest base of President Muhammadu Buhari. 2019, he had nearly 1.5 million votes as against the four hundred thousand votes that Atiku Abubakar got. So, you cannot depreciate that by renting a crowd of just 300 people and giving them stones to boo and cry. Believe me, if the APC were to do a show of force tomorrow in Kano, you will see that the popularity of the party is even better than what it used to be.”

However, judging from her response, Alhaji Ibrahim’s remarks did not go down well with Ndi Kato as she proceeded to accuse the APC chieftain of attempting to politicize an issue that was clearly an indication of the hardship and suffering among Nigerians.

“I think we need to get back to the issues surrounding this election. And a lot of times when we see politicians talking on tv, they leave the issues and go into personal attacks. And right now, this is possibly one of the toughest periods Nigeria has ever faced. For my generation, and even Generation Z, this could be the toughest times they have ever seen. When I was coming upstairs to Arise TV, I could see several people in the hotel lobby lining up at several ATMs looking for money. I mean, this is their cash and they can’t even access it. The fuel queues are so terrible that even in Edo state, people have started protesting. Unfortunately, these protests could be met by more violence from state actors and people will not be able to make a way forward. There is a serious level of hardship, inflation, and the rising cost of food items, these are the issues plaguing this election. These are the issues we are facing going forward and I hope that we stick to them. As a Nigerian, I am affected and this is probably the worst time I have had. I honestly don’t know how we would be talking about something else instead of these issues.”

