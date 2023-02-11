Obi’s sole hope at the presidency is a union with the NNPP, according to Kwankwaso.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Late on Friday, the presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, declared that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has no chance of winning the 2023 election unless his party merges with the NNPP.

The comment was made by Kwankwaso on the Friday episode of “The 2023 Verdict” on Channels TV.

When asked about Obi’s prospects, the former governor of Kano State claimed they mainly hinged on Obi’s merger with him, despite the fact that the LP presidential candidate led in most surveys done by different organizations before the general election (Kwankwaso).

There was only one chance for the Labor Party, he continued, and it was for us to join together. “You see, I can tell you, and I’ve said it here on this chair when we were ready to come together,” he added.

According to Kwankwaso, “even an insane guy understands that I’m above and beyond six percent or even sixty percent” in the North-West, and he questioned how “the first one they issued” could “give” him six percent support there.

The NNPP candidate boasted, “We have seen the in-house numbers of the PDP and the APC, and they dare not put them out,” and added that he relished it when others tried to underestimate him.

That’s exactly what they did in 1999. Nobody in Kano was willing to give me a chance. He said, “Within a few months, the party arrived; I went in the primaries in the PDP and cleared it 100%, so also the general election,” adding, “That’s what’s on the ground today.”

While on the TV show on Friday, Kwankwaso bragged, “As far as we’re concerned in the NNPP, we have locked down Nigeria,” citing an endorsement he claimed to have received from the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria in northern Nigeria.

The NNPP candidate disregarded the surveys that had been taken up to that point, claiming that 90% of voters were unfamiliar with Twitter and other social media platforms.

