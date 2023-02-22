Obi’s Running Mate, Datti Ahmed Reveals States That Will Be Difficult For LP To win

Peter Obi’s running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, was granted an interview with the Channels TV on Tuesday evening, during which he demonstrated how optimistic he was that the Labour Party will beat their Opponents, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the forthcoming presidential elections.

However, while he was asked on the state he thinks will be difficult for the Labour Party to win, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed listed two states, which he thinks will be difficult for Labour Party to win. He listed Yobe and Zamfara states as the states that will be difficult for the Labour Party to win.

Quoting the original statement released by Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, he said,“ well, Yobe and Zamfara. Those are two good friends that are difficult to win”.

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below;

What do you have to say about this?

Content created and supplied by: Grantenzy (via 50minds

News )

#Obis #Running #Mate #Datti #Ahmed #Reveals #States #Difficult #winObi’s Running Mate, Datti Ahmed Reveals States That Will Be Difficult For LP To win Publish on 2023-02-22 12:03:08