Obi’s Phone Was Not Stolen, He Left The Phone On The Table & One Of His Aide Took It- Obi’s Aide

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has made it clear that his phone was not stolen while he was at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Thursday. A video of Obi appearing to complain to his associates about his missing phone inside the court room went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. Obi attended the court alongside renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie. However, Obi’s spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem, released a statement clarifying that the phone was not stolen but rather one of the candidate’s aides took it for safekeeping after Obi accidentally dropped it while exchanging pleasantries.

He said “Yesterday, the news of the loss of Mr. Peter Obi’s phone went viral. The spontaneous outpouring of solidarity was yet again a demonstration of the love of the people for him.

“May I happily inform you that it was not a case of theft. He left the phones on his table to exchange pleasantries with some people in court, whereupon, for safety sake, one of his aides picked the phones

“Once again, we appreciate your concern.

SOURCE: PM paper

