Obi’s Movement Is A Social Media Movement – Gov Sule Takes A Jab At Obi Over His Northern Campaign.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian politician, APC chieftain, and the current governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule while speaking during an exclusive interview with THISDAY, has taken a jab at the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, over his Northern campaign.

Speaking during the interview, the APC chieftain, Abdullahi Sule who described the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi as a social media candidate with no form of popularity in the Northern part of the country noted that his bid is of no threat to the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, adding that Peter Obi’s supporters are only on social media and not on the ground.

Further speaking, governor Abdullahi Sule noted that when Peter Obi held his Presidential campaign rally in Lafia, the amount of support he received on social media was not the same support the people gave him in Lafia.

According to governor Abdullahi Sule, he said, “Peter Obi’s movement is a social media movement, and I don’t have any problem with it. For some of us, we are not social media compliant people. We are people on the ground. A good example would be the same Peter Obi. What he came to Lafia, did he get the kind of reception he received on social media? No”.

Source: TheCable.

Sunday123 (

)