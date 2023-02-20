This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi’s endorsement: ADC candidate kicks, says criminals sold party

Dumebi Kachikwu, the former African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, attacked certain ADC members on Monday, branding them criminals.

Kachukwu was responding to the ADC’s endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and Datti Baba-Ahmed, Obi’s running mate.

Following a significant alliance for the Obi/Datti Presidency, the endorsement was made.

Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, the factional leader of the ADC, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, the head of the organization’s board of trustees, and Prof. Pat Utomi, the leader of The Big Tent in Labour Party, were among those present at the occasion.

Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United, Nigeria Artisans, League of Imams, Nigeria Traders, Yoruba United, Mega Political Coalition, Kanuris United, Amalgamated Coalitions, CEG Groups, and Nigeria Legions United were the principal alliance partners.

Ibrahim praised the Obi-Datti Movement as a noble cause and pledged to see it through to triumph.

“We promised ourselves that we would be the grassroots political party with an inclusive culture and distinctive character that would champion the transformation of Nigeria and Africa: a party to birth a new Nigerian nation, where opportunities abound for all because of justice, rich diversity principles and values, and creative leadership with the capacity to inspire the greatest innovative pursuit among our youth and entire people.

“A country where every one of us can dream huge ambitions and see their fulfillment, as well as the dreams of our future generations. a country where there is no oppression. Having success? Of course. We never deluded ourselves into thinking that we would produce the president or governors in even 10 years since we were aware of how difficult nation-building in a highly corrupt environment is. Even if the situation may be cloudy right now, the rainbow’s indicators can already be seen. In 2018, ADC emerged as a party of choice following due diligence examination carried out by notable personalities and leaders of the country’s civil societies, demonstrating that we have made good progress. Notwithstanding the difficulties our party has encountered over the past six months, we have emerged stronger because of our tenacity.

“At this time, more than 1,400 candidates are vying for governor, senator, representative, and state assembly offices. Several youth and women’s organizations have openly endorsed ADC over the past four months and suggested cooperating with our candidates locally. About 200 of our candidates, who represent all regions of Nigeria, have the unwavering support of Nigerians living abroad.

“Today, our Grand Patrons and Board of Trustee members, our National Executive Council, our National Working Committee, our Diaspora Network, and our National Youth Council come together as a family and as a formidable third force to take a stand in solidarity and advance the electable presidential candidate the entire nation is clamoring for.

“We as a party decided that the Obi-Datti Movement is a deserving cause to endorse after conducting our due diligence and critically evaluating the 17 presidential candidates and what they have to offer Nigerians, as well as after consulting with our Grand Patron and former President, General Olusegun Obasanjo. To assure a resounding triumph, we have formed this Star Alliance today. It has been over 22 years since our country adopted democracy, ladies and gentlemen of the media. On February 27, 1999, this republic’s first presidential election took place, and in a week, we’ll coincidentally be commemorating the eve of that occasion, when General Olusegun Obasanjo, an Owu man from Ogun State in southwest Nigeria and one of the nation’s most esteemed military veterans, was elected president.

“This Star Alliance is significant because, believe me, this nation is doomed unless we choose to shape the universe thoughtfully moving forward. After the 1993 election on June 12 that was later declared invalid, a generation of 20 to 30 years passed. The joint efforts and sacrifices of many people—civil society leaders, concerned professionals, labor, PRONACO and NADECO, Nigeria’s international supporters, and numerous other people and patriots—led to the establishment of this democracy. In this solidarity, we are not acting in isolation.

The occasion came after the LP and the ADC signed a Memorandum of Agreement.

Nwosu stated that the alliance was merely a collaboration and not a merger with the Labour Party immediately after the Memorandum of Understanding was signed.

Additionally, he promised to help Peter Obi get seats in the national legislature.

