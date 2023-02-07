Obi’s Comment On Naira Redesign Is Similar To That Of Marie Antoinette of France – Dr Josef Onoh

Dr. Josef Onoh, a spokesperson of the APC Presidential campaign council has responded to comments made by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi regarding the new Naira policy. He also stressed that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu was the only person genuinely concerned about the Nigerian masses.

He accused Peter Obi of not feeling the pains of Nigerians by siding with the CBN governor. He said Obi took a mild stand on the Naira policy because he’s playing elitism unlike his principal, Bola Tinubu whom he said was with the Nigerian masses.

He further accused the LP candidate of being in support of ‘the hardship that has occasioned Emefiele’s naira redesign’. He then likened Peter Obi’s Statement on the Naira policy to that of Marie Antoinette of France who told people to eat cake when they said there was no bread, adding that Obi’s statement was in support of the hardship Nigerians are facing.



He then stressed that one of the aims of the Naira redesign has been defeated since the terrorists and bandits now had the new Naira notes meanwhile majority of the public remain without the notes.

