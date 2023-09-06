Obi’s Claim that A Candidate Must Get 25% of FCT Votes to Become President Is Fallacious —Tribunal

The Punch newspaper reports that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has ruled that the entire petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, against the acclaimed winner of the election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was clearly based on rhetoric.

The tribunal consequently struck out all the issues in the petition.

While delivering judgment on the petition, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who led the panel of judges, specifically described one of the key claims in the LP’s petition—the 25 percent of total votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) requirement to be declared president—as fallacious and incredibly ridiculous.

The lead judge said:

“The argument of LP lawyer that the 2nd respondent ought not to have been declared winner because he did not score 25 percent in the FCT is fallacious and incredibly ridiculous.”

Some of the other claims made by the LP and Obi in their petition were Tinubu’s incompetence to contest the election because of his forfeiture case in the United States of America and the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results to the INEC Results Viewing portal (IReV) in real-time, among others.

