Obi’s Backing On Redesigned Currency: APC PCC Slams Him, Says It Is Causing Hardship

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has slammed the Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for backing the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said it is causing hardship.

Yesterday, Obi backed the policy on the currency redesign, said it has a long-term economic and social benefits to the country and this is not peculiar to Nigeria.

Remi Omowaiye, the spokesperson for APC PCC in Osun State, stated that the policy was an attempt to inflict pains on Nigerians.

He said he is not surprised that Obi is doing this, he was once chaired a bank, most bankers are benefitting from thus hardship. So, he understands where he is coming from.

Omowaiye claimed that Obi has serious interest in Fidelity Bank. He went to keep Anambra money in Fidelity bank which should have been used to develop the state.

Peter Obi has demonstrated to them that his business interest is above the interest of Nigerians because he did bot expect him to come out and defend this policy. He expected him to have sympathized with Nigerians and condemn this policy, he said.

The spokesperson called on CBN to come up with effective strategies that will help Nigerians rather than causing hardship before getting the new naira notes.

