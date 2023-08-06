Obi’s Aide Oseloka H Obaze Reacts After Nigerian Senators Rejects Tinubu’s Plan To Use Millitary Action In Niger

Oseloka H Obaze, One of the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted to the use of Millitary Intervention in Niger Republic by members of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS

His statement is coming following the decision of members of the National Assembly to reject Tinubu’s proposed used of millitary intervention in the country

It is no longer news that during a recent sitting by ECOWAS, The leader of the union, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a warning to the millitary junta in Niger Republic that if they fail to reinstall president Muhammed Bazoum, there will be military intervention

However, report that surfaced online on Saturday, had the house of Assembly Members, rejected the proposed plan

Reacting, Oseloka H Obaze said that the National Assembly Members must not allow any Millitary Intervention into Niger Republic

He said it will be futile and dangerous

Kindly read his full post below

Bodeblogs (

)