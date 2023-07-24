Obi’s Aide, Obaze Reacts To The Report That Obi Said That Tinubu Won But He Should Be Disqualified.

Mr Oseloka Obaze, who served as the Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, who is also an aide to the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has reacted to the alleged report that Peter Obi said that Bola Tinubu won the last election, but he (Tinubu) should be disqualified and that a rerun should be conducted between himself and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

While reacting, Mr Oseloka Obaze made it known that the APC troll agents are at work again, doctoring a major daily’s front page to use it deviously to attribute to Peter Obi something he never said.

Speaking further, Mr Obaze noted that such devious pedestrian conduct is unbecoming and erodes any modicum of confidence left in those who covet leadership without public mandate.

The Labour Party’s Chieftain made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, while reacting to a paper headline on This Day paper, alleging that Peter Obi said “Tinubu won, but disqualify him and set a rerun between Atiku and I.”

Oseloka Obaze wrote: “APC troll agents at work again; doctoring a major daily’s front page to use it deviously to attribute to @PeterObi something he never said. Such devious pedestrian conduct is unbecoming & erodes any modicum of confidence left in those who covet leadership without public mandate.”

Since the end of the just concluded presidential election, the three major candidates and their supporters have been saying series of things against each other. But be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see the decision that will be taken by the court regarding the just concluded presidential election.

