Obinna Nwosu Reveals What Will Happen If The Price of Petrol goes higher than the N620/litre

In a recent tweet posted on his official Twitter handle, Obinna Nwosu, the youngest House of Representatives candidate in Abia State during the 2023 elections, has given his opinion on what he revealed might happen if the price of gasoline increases more than the current price at which it is being sold. Recall that the removal of the fuel subsidy led to a rise in the price of PMS, thereby affecting the prices of some essential goods and services.

The statement of Nwosu as regards this subject read, “If the price of petrol goes higher than N620 per liter, this might break the camel’s back and trigger a reaction from Nigerians. I urge the Federal Government to adopt a policy to sustain prices at N620 or below. Nigerians have given Mr. President enough time for a honeymoon.

The screenshot below shows his tweet.

Sportwriter1 (

)