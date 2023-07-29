Obinna Nwosu Raises Awareness on Challenges Faced by Igbo Muslims

In a recent tweet on his official Twitter handle, Federal House of Representatives Candidate for 2023, Obinna Nwosu, shed light on a significant but often overlooked aspect of Nigeria’s cultural diversity. Nwosu shared an insightful encounter he had five years ago in Aba, where he met an Igbo Muslim who candidly discussed the challenges faced by this minority group within the Igbo community.

According to the statement by the politician, the Igbo Muslim community has struggled with suspicion from fellow Nigerians, who often assume that their conversion to Islam is driven solely by a desire to secure lucrative business contracts or political appointments. This stereotype has placed undue burdens on Igbo Muslims, creating an additional layer of discrimination in their daily lives”.

The screenshot below shows the tweet from Mr. Obinna.

Startling statistics provided by Nwosu reveal that the Igbo Muslim population is relatively small, with approximately one in every 30,000 Igbo individuals practicing Islam. Despite their minority status, they play an essential role in Nigeria’s religious tapestry, reflecting the nation’s religious diversity and coexistence.

Nwosu’s tweet serves as a reminder that promoting unity and dispelling misconceptions should be a collective effort by all Nigerians. Embracing diversity and tolerance is not only beneficial for the social fabric of the nation but also vital for the progress and development of Nigeria as a whole.

