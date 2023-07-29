Obinna Nwosu Posts Photo Of Buhari With Bazoum, Says Both Men Left Power Through Handover & Takeover

Nwosu’s posts provide an opportunity for reflection on the state of democracy in Africa and the imperative of maintaining peaceful transitions of power to ensure a better future for the continent.

Recently, Obinna Nwosu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Representatives candidate, posted a photo on his social media accounts featuring Nigeria’s former President Buhari alongside Mohammed Bazoum, the recently overthrown President of Niger. In the post, Nwosu highlighted the contrasting nature of their exits from power. He pointed out that Buhari left office as Nigeria’s president on May 29 and formally handed over power to President Tinubu. On the other hand, Mohammed Bazoum was removed from power by Niger soldiers in a takeover just a few days ago.

Nwosu reiterated his stance in a subsequent post on his official Twitter handle, reemphasizing that Buhari’s departure from power was marked by a peaceful handover, while Bazoum’s was characterized by a forcible takeover. This statement draws attention to the difference in the political transitions of the two leaders from neighboring African countries.

In his recent statement, he said this, “My friend from Niger always joked that his country has the most handsome president in Africa. I will joke back that Mohamed Bazoum was no match for Mohamad Buhari. In 2023, both men left power through handover and takeover. I look forward to our next talk. Sending love and light”

It is essential to understand the context of these statements as they shed light on the varying political landscapes in Nigeria and Niger. Nigeria experienced a smooth and orderly transition of power from Buhari to President Tinubu, demonstrating adherence to democratic principles. In contrast, Niger faced a more tumultuous situation with the ousting of President Bazoum by military forces.

Obinna Nwosu’s social media posts appear to be a subtle commentary on the importance of stable and democratic governance, highlighting the significance of peaceful transfers of power for the prosperity and stability of nations. By comparing the different outcomes in Nigeria and Niger, he might be advocating for the preservation of democratic institutions and the avoidance of political instability caused by coups or takeovers.

Quoted (

)