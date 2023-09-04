Obinna Nwosu Expresses His Displeasure At Kano State Governor For Speaking Hausa During His Interview On Channels Television

Obinna Nwosu, the youngest House of Representatives candidate in Abia State during the 2023 elections, has made a tweet on his official Twitter handle reacting to the recent speech on Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf Channels Television as the governor spoke in Hausa Language for more than sixty minutes in his address.

The statement released by Mr. Obinna read, ” The governor of Kano is live on Channels TV speaking for over an hour in Hausa language. I am enjoying his speech because I speak Hausa fluently. What happens to millions of Nigerians who do not understand hausa? This is national TV. Atleast there should be subtitles.

Mr. Nwosu was replied by a Twitter user, Jamil Rabo saying, “And he’s talking to his people preferably. Do you even know that Kano State Assembly Proceed in Hausa Language.

The young politician replied back saying, ” This is why I also suggested that subtitles be made available so others can at least follow.

