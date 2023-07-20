Obi:In You True Patriots’ Aspirations for a Better Society Is Evident And Achievable -Athan Achonu

Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, the Imo LP governorship candidate in the upcoming November election, has extended special congratulations to the mysterious Party presidential candidate Mr Peter Gregory Obi as he turns 62 years old today, July 19, 2023.

Achonu, who lavished praise on a man he called a “solid rock” in acts, pedigree, and demeanour, claimed that Obi had shown inconceivable qualities that had won the nation’s respect and loyalty.

“Today, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party of Nigeria’s presidential candidate, celebrates his 62nd birthday and as to be expected, an avalanche of warm, passionate, sincere, and inspirational felicitations have been pouring in from men and women, peers and contemporaries, admirers and critics from essentially all corners of the world,” Achonu said.

Reflecting on the widespread appeal, acceptance, adoration, endorsement, and general goodwill Mr Obi has attracted since he joined our Labour Party to run in the Nigerian presidential election on February 25, 2023, is truly astounding and even mind-boggling.

You have inspired a new generation of thought leadership and excellence in Nigeria’s political landscape. Your devotion, commitment to good governance and dedication to creating a new Nigeria is inspiring. You are indeed the face of the new Nigeria. The embodiment of hope, honesty and selfless service

According to him: “Your leadership tracks are unparalleled. In you, there is evidence that the aspirations of true patriots to achieve a better society will soon be realized.

Happy Birthday.

Chibabyval (

)