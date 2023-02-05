OBIdients Warm Up Ahead Of Obi’s Mega Campaign Coming Up At The Tafawa Balewa Square In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video currently circulating online has captured some Stauch Supporter of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi in the kosofe area of Lagos state warming up by creating awareness about the labor party presidential mega Rally that will come up on Saturday

The labor party will hold one of its biggest rallies in the south West in less than seven days. The rally will be staged a few days before the day of the general election

It is no gainsaying that the former governor of Anambra state is one of the presidential candidates that have visited many states for the campaign since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, gave the go-ahead for campaign activities to commence fully

Peter obi had done the south South visitations as he has visited, Cros River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers, and Delta

The labor party presidential aspirant has done the Northern campaigns as he has visited Sokoto, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, Bornu, Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Gombe,

He has visited some states in the North Central which include, Kogi, Jos, Benue, and Niger. In the south East, he has visited, Anambra, Imo Abia, and Ebonyi

However, in anticipation of the mega rally that will hold in Lagos, some of his supporters have flooded streets in Lagos to create awareness

Some of The supporters could be seen driving in cars and also playing music while some could be seen trekking and waving the LP flag

