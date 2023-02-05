OBIdients Warm Up Ahead Of Obi’s Mega Campaign Coming Up At The Tafawa Balewa Square In Lagos
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
A video currently circulating online has captured some Stauch Supporter of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi in the kosofe area of Lagos state warming up by creating awareness about the labor party presidential mega Rally that will come up on Saturday
The labor party will hold one of its biggest rallies in the south West in less than seven days. The rally will be staged a few days before the day of the general election
It is no gainsaying that the former governor of Anambra state is one of the presidential candidates that have visited many states for the campaign since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, gave the go-ahead for campaign activities to commence fully
Peter obi had done the south South visitations as he has visited, Cros River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers, and Delta
The labor party presidential aspirant has done the Northern campaigns as he has visited Sokoto, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, Bornu, Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Gombe,
He has visited some states in the North Central which include, Kogi, Jos, Benue, and Niger. In the south East, he has visited, Anambra, Imo Abia, and Ebonyi
However, in anticipation of the mega rally that will hold in Lagos, some of his supporters have flooded streets in Lagos to create awareness
Some of The supporters could be seen driving in cars and also playing music while some could be seen trekking and waving the LP flag
Check out the extracted picture from the video below
Below is the link to the video
Earlier today at the @PeterObi @NgLabour & @TBNKosofe street rally in Ogudu-Ojota Ward Kosofe Lagos. Warming up for the Lagos Mega Rally Feb 11💪💪
A new Nigeria is POssible!!
LP parallel! 🗳️✅#Obidients #ObidientMovement @firstladyship ANAP Yoruba Nation #NairaScarcity Dogara pic.twitter.com/tM2583q5zE
— Didi Stonz (@ndidinwange) February 5, 2023
Bodeblogs (
)