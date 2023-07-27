NEWS

“OBIdients Thought Emefiele Did Them A Favor During Election; Now They’re Emotional For Him” -Freeze

In a recent live broadcast on Facebook, Daddy Freeze spoke about the embattled and suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele.

Daddy Freeze said, “a lot of those who supported Peter Obi (OBIdients) thought Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele did them a favor during the presidential election. Now, they are being emotional which I am totally against. Peter Obi’s supporters were thinking other presidential candidates will not be able to access cash to bribe people for votes so they were then happy with Emefiele’s new naira notes policy.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “for me, all I know is that the poor suffered during that policy introduced by Godwin Emefiele. We need to even ask ourselves if the CBN, under the leadership of Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, followed due process entirely with the new naira notes policy. Then, I did not cry for the average Nigerians who went through hardship but people expect me to now be sympathetic for Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “people are now suddenly talking about the rule of law like it was not there when this same Godwin Emefiele was alleged to have disobeyed the court’s order in reversing the new naira notes policy.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 13th – 23rd minutes).

