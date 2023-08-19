NEWS

Obidients Should Note, Peter Obi Is Playing Politics Of No Bitterness In Hobnobbing With APC – Bayo Onanuga

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has urged the supporters of the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, knowns as “Obidients” to know that Peter Obi is now playing politics of no bitterness in hobnobbing with APC leaders.

Mr Bayo Onanuga made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, while reacting to a viral picture where Peter Obi was seen with the chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at the wedding of the son of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau in Kano.

Bayo Onanuga wrote: “The Obidients should note: Peter Obi is now playing politics of no bitterness in hobnobbing with APC leaders.”

It should be recalled that some pictures went viral on social media. On the said picture, the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was seen in the midst of APC chieftains, at the wedding ceremony of the son of the Deputy Senate President.

Shortly after the picture went viral, many Nigerians expressed surprise, seeing Peter Obi in the midst of the APC Chieftains. But going with this move that was made by Peter Obi, Nigerians need to learn and know that politics is not a do or die affair.

