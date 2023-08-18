NEWS

Obidients Should Note Obi Is Now Playing Politics Of No Bitterness In Hobnobbing With APC -Onanuga

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read

One of the former Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress Presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga has reacted over the appearance of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi At the wedding Fathia of the Son of the APC Chieftain and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Abdullahi to Bilkisu Madaki.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi attended the wedding this Friday at Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque Goron Dutse, Kano State.

Following the photo of the event which shows Peter Obi, Bayo Onanuga took to his Twitter account to offer advice to Mr Peter Obi supporters.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Obidients should take an example from Mr Peter Obi as he is not playing politic of bitterness. He said Obi is hobnobbing with APC leaders.

Hear him “The Obidients should note: Peter Obi is now playing politics of no bitterness in hobnobbing with APC leaders.” Bayo Onanuga stated through his Twitter account on Friday.

Bigshotz (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I was in primary five when General Yakubu Gowon became Nigeria head of state-Former President GEJ

13 mins ago

Ndi Kato Reacts As Hundreds of Ex -Boko Haram Protest To Demand N30,000 Allowance

23 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Revealed His Number One Priority If He Becomes The President

36 mins ago

Reactions trail after Shehu Sani says he wants to know how Lagos And Kano will share their palliatives

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button