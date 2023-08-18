Obidients Should Note Obi Is Now Playing Politics Of No Bitterness In Hobnobbing With APC -Onanuga

One of the former Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress Presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga has reacted over the appearance of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi At the wedding Fathia of the Son of the APC Chieftain and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Abdullahi to Bilkisu Madaki.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi attended the wedding this Friday at Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque Goron Dutse, Kano State.

Following the photo of the event which shows Peter Obi, Bayo Onanuga took to his Twitter account to offer advice to Mr Peter Obi supporters.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Obidients should take an example from Mr Peter Obi as he is not playing politic of bitterness. He said Obi is hobnobbing with APC leaders.

Hear him “The Obidients should note: Peter Obi is now playing politics of no bitterness in hobnobbing with APC leaders.” Bayo Onanuga stated through his Twitter account on Friday.

