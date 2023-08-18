NEWS

Obidients Should Note Obi Is Now Playing Politics Of No Bitterness In Hobnobbing With APC – Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a former Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress Presidential campaign council, has responded to the presence of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, at the wedding Fathia of the son of APC Chieftain and Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau Abdullahi, who married Bilkisu Madaki.

As previously noted, Mr. Peter Obi attended the wedding ceremony held at Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque in Goron Dutse, Kano State, this Friday.

In reaction to a photo from the event depicting Peter Obi, Bayo Onanuga took to his Twitter account to offer advice to supporters of Mr. Peter Obi.

Bayo Onanuga advised the “Obidients” (presumably referring to supporters of Peter Obi) to take a cue from Mr. Peter Obi’s actions, highlighting that he is engaging in politics without animosity by associating with APC leaders.

In his tweet, Bayo Onanuga conveyed, “Supporters of Obi should take note: Peter Obi is currently practicing politics devoid of bitterness by establishing relationships with APC leaders.” He posted this statement through his Twitter account on Friday.

