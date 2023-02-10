This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obidients Humiliate And Chase Out Adams Oshiomhole From Ring Road, Benin City

On Thursday, ‘Obidients,’ the supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, humiliated and ejected Adams Oshiomhole from Ring Road, Benin City.

This event occurred months after Oshiomhole made fun of Peter Obi’s followers and referred to them as “four social media users in a room” and “disobedient.”

An online video depicts ‘Obidients’ displaying unflinching support for their preferred candidate while refusing to listen to Oshiomhole as he attempted to address the audience. The LP candidate’s supporters were also heard repeatedly yelling “Obi! Obi! Obi!” as the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader descended from the podium and sped away in his car with his entourage.

Adams Oshiomhole and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu were invited to the 13th National Delegates Conference of the NLC, which was held on Tuesday at the International Conference Center in Abuja. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended the conference on “Building People’s Power, National Unity, and the Quest for a New Social Contract” as a Guest of Honour.

However, because the APC presidential candidate did not attend the ceremony, the former governor of Edo was met with boos from an irate crowd when he attempted to speak on his behalf. Unable to calm the angry audience, Oshiomhole begged with them to allow him to deliver his own speech, since he would no longer be delivering that of the former governor of Lagos.

