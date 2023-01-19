A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Obidients criticize Adamu Garba for begging youths to vote for Tinubu.

A chieftain and former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba, has been criticized by the supporters of the Labour Party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi, over his call on Nigerian youths to vote for APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. On Wednesday, Garba made an appeal on Twitter to the Nigerian youth to vote for Tinubu at this “critical moment” so that their future could be protected. He said youths will regret it for the next 20 years if they fail to elect Tinubu as the next president on February 25.

According to him, “Dear Nigerian Youth, if you dare miss the Asiwaju Presidency at this critical moment in Nigeria’s history, you’ll regret it for the next 20 years.” Do not be deceived by anyone. “Vote for Bola Tinubu and protect your future.” “He’s the only one that cares,” Garba wrote.

Reacting, Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, said APC brought the present “critical moment” to the country and, hence, could not be trusted to govern it.

@anieasita reacted, “I thought the election was already done and dusted.” Why are you still begging us? Na una like this dey give me confidence and say Obi go win this election. The arrogance you guys once had at the start has slowly turned to begging. “Jungle has what?”

“As it draws closer, the realities become clearer to their eyes.” “No amount of begging or promising will deter us; we are determined to retire Asiwaju,” King Oliver tweeted.

“Hide your face in shame.” Which party brought Nigeria to this critical stage? Is Tinubu not part of buhari’s emergence? @itchymauf queried. Has Tinubu condemned buhari for bringing Nigeria to a critical stage to show his disapproval, which then gives a hint he might do better? NO. It’s Emilokan”

