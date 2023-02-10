This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obidients Claim Their Messiah Peter Obi Is a Saint, But There Are Many Scandals Around Him – Onanuga

As the Nigerian Presidential election approaches, the character and integrity of the leading candidates have come under intense scrutiny. One of the front-runners in the race is Peter Gregory Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), who has garnered significant support, especially among the youth.

However, Bayo Onanuga, a well-known Nigerian journalist, co-founder of TheNews Magazine, and former appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, holds a different view. Despite being a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential campaign council, Onanuga took to his official Twitter page to express his concerns about the LP candidate.

In a tweet, Onanuga stated: “I’ve heard the Obidients boast that their ‘Messiah’ Peter Obi is pure and without fault. Let me be clear, there are numerous scandals surrounding him that many Nigerians are unaware of.”

This statement contradicts the general perception of Peter Obi as a strong and outstanding candidate with a solid track record. Nevertheless, it highlights the importance of carefully evaluating all aspects of a candidate’s background and reputation before casting a vote.

Content created and supplied by: Ambaz (via 50minds

News )

