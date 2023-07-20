Obi: You’ve Inspired A New Generation Of Thought Leadership And Excellence In Political Landscape – Athan Achonu

Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, who is running for governor of Imo in the upcoming election in November, has extended special congratulations to the mysterious Mr Peter Gregory Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, on his 62nd birthday today, July 19, 2023.

Achonu, who praised Obi in glowing terms and called him a “solid rock” in acts, pedigree, and demeanour, claimed that Obi had shown inconceivable qualities that had won the nation’s respect and loyalty.

In a statement, Achonu said, “Today, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party of Nigeria, celebrates his 62nd birthday and as to be expected, an avalanche of warm, passionate, sincere, and inspirational felicitations has been pouring from men and women, peers and contemporaries, admirers and critics from virtually all corners of the world.

Reflecting on how Mr Obi has gained a broad appeal, acceptance, adoration, support, and general goodwill since he joined our Labour Party to run in the Nigerian presidential election on February 25, 2023, is truly astonishing and even mind-boggling.

According to him: “You have inspired a new generation of thought leadership and excellence in Nigeria’s political landscape. Your devotion, commitment to good governance and dedication to creating a new Nigeria is inspiring. You are indeed the face of the new Nigeria. The embodiment of hope, honesty and selfless service.

