Obi Yet To Sue Over Leaked ‘Yes Daddy’ Audio Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential adviser, appears to have criticized Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi for failing to sue a news platform months after promising to do so.

The platform allegedly posted an audio recording in which Obi is said to have portrayed the just ended presidential election as a holy war.

According to reports, the former Anambra State governor made the remark while speaking with Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Obi announced his intention to sue the platform as soon as he learned of the leak and distanced himself from the recording.

Following Obi’s warning, Omokri tweeted in response four months later, “This is now four months. In regards to the ‘false’ Yes Daddy audio advocating for religious war against the Muslim Ummah, when specifically will Peter Obi sue Peoples Gazette?

What do you think of this? Share your thoughts and opinions about what you think about this in the comment box provided below.

Moderndaypolitics (

)