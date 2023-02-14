NEWS

Obi Wouldn’t Win Most Northern States But He’ll Go Beyond The Expectation Of His Opponents- Source

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, A highly placed northerner who did not want his name mentioned told Daily Sun paper that the former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi would not win most Northern States but he will go beyond the expectation of his opponents. He also lament that when he (Obi) entered the race, some Northern Leaders were laughing at him for not having what it took to win votes but the situation has changed

Speaking during the interview, The Northerner said “Obi message of integrity has so much resonated in the North and you know people in the region believe in any candidate who they see as pro-masses.

“People have to watch out for him. He would not win most northern states but he will go beyond the expectation of his opponents. That is why I believe that there would no more be bloc votes in the North again”

Source: The Sun paper

