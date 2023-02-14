Obi Would Need More Than Luck To Win The Poll With His Perceived ‘1 & A Half’ Regional Votes-Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has reacted after some leaders of the Labour Party in the South-West collapsed their structure for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

According to Festus Keyamo, who is the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Peter Obi would need more than luck to win the poll with his perceived ‘One and a half’ regional votes.

Festus Keyamo stated this in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper.

He added; “We welcome those who just collapsed the structure into the APC. They have seen the light after discovering that they were on a journey to nowhere with the Labour Party. I repeat it for the umpteenth time that LP cannot and will not win,”

Peter Obi of the Labour Party is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page

