Obi Would Have Set Up Modular Refineries Across The Country Before Removing Subsidy – Dr. Tanko Yunusa

As the nation continues to groan under the severe economic hardship occasioned by the soaring cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across the country, prominent northern politician, and Labour Party chieftain, Dr. Yunusa Tanko has come out to insist that his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi would have applied a different strategy to the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Nigeria Info FM’s ‘Morning Crossfire’ program on Monday, July 24, Tanko, who was a Spokesman for the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, pointed out that instead of the APC’s decision to remove fuel subsidy without any prior plans to cushion the effect, Obi would have started by setting up modular refineries across the country to boost local production of petrol, which will in turn shield the masses from increasing prices of petrol in the international market.

He said; “Our principal (Obi) would have talked about the issue of modular refineries in all the six geo-political zones. These refineries would have been up and running in fuel production so that we can reduce the pain of importing fuel into the country. We would then juxtapose it by ensuring that while we are importing minimal quantities, the majority of the product is refined at home and importation is reduced gradually.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 12:35).

