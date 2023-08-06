Obi Won 11 States Because People Considered Him Fresh, Wasn’t He Atiku’s Running Mate In 2019?- Dele Momodu

In a live podcast on Twitter with Seun Okin of Channels TV, Dele Momodu discussed how and why Peter Obi was able to win 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 2023 presidential election.

Dele Momodu mentioned that Peter Obi was popular in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory due of his youthful image. Dele Momodu made this claim in response to Seun, who had asked him whether or not Atiku’s loss in 2019 might be attributed to Obi’s decision to leave the PDP. In his statement, Dele Momodu said;

Peter Obi was able to win 11 states because he was seen as a new face. He should have won those 11 states in 2019 if he had been Atiku’s running mate. This makes perfect sense. People blaming Wike’s departure surprises me; what exactly did Wike accomplish in Rivers? In Oyo state, what did Seyi Makinde produce for Tinubu? What did the tapes contain? In Enugu, what did gburugburu capture? For Tinubu, what exactly did the man in Abia keep track of? People who claim the People’s Democratic Party would have won if certain members had stayed put are too lazy to perform the maths.

Following this link https://twitter.com/gi21160024gift/status/1687909522826731520?s=46 will take you to the podcast’s page.

