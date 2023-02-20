Obi will win polls if BVAS is not compromised, LP chieftain, Moses Jolayemi says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The coordinator of the Labour Party presidential campaign in Ekiti state, Moses Jolayemi has optimistically predicted victory for Peter Obi in the presidential election provided the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System is not compromised by INEC.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti while addressing party supporters from across the 16 local government area of Ekiti state according to Vanguard, the Labour Party chieftain over the weekend, argued that with the way things are currently going, it is crystal clear that the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi would win the election as long as it is free and fair.

Moses Jolayemi noted that if the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is properly utilized in the election, Peter Obi’s victory in the election is assured.

According to him, with the way BVAS is configured, it would be very difficult for people to interfere in the outcome of the voting exercise.

Moses Jolayemi said “it is crystal clear that Peter Obi would win the coming election in a free and fair exercise especially if INEC do not compromise the use of BVAS. If BVAS is allowed to work, we would have credible elections. If you look at the configuration of BVAS, from the point of voting, collation and the announcement of results, there is no much of human intervention, so Peter Obi is the next president.”

