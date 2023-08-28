Obi Will Soon Be Declared Nigeria’s President, The Hope Is Still Alive – Abure To Nigerians In US

Julius Abure has told Nigerians in the United States that the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25th election will soon be declared Nigeria’s president.

While speaking to Nigerians in the United States during a tour of the country, Abure said that things have become worse since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over power, and claimed that the only person that has solutions to Nigeria’s problems is Peter Obi.

In the report which was made by The Cable on Monday August 28, 2023, he said – “Without sounding immodest, since they took over, things are now worse. The only party and the only candidate that has solutions to the challenges of the country is the Labour Party and Peter Obi. And so we still believe that things will change in Nigeria.

“I want to say that we should not lose hope, we should not be discouraged. The hope is still alive and I am confident that Peter Obi will be president.”

It should be noted that Peter Obi is in court challenging the outcome of the election that produced Tinubu as president.

Peter Obi who came third in the race had claimed that the election was rigged against him, and had approached the election petition tribunal to seek redress. He vowed that he would prove to people that he won the election, and many have been waiting to see what the outcome of his petition will be.

