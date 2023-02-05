Obi Will Get The Backing Of A National Assembly That Has Majority Of Opposition Members, Ireti Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ireti Kinigbe, a senior member of the Labour Party (LP), recently asserted that if her presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, wins the election, he will find it challenging to work with a National Assembly made up of representatives from opposing parties.

She emphasized that Peter Obi would have support from a National Assembly with a majority of opposition MPs because he would serve the interests of the general populace rather than those of the ruling political class.

Ireti Kinigbe, the wife of a well-known northern statesman and MKO Abiola’s running mate in 1993, made this disclosure in an interview with Arise Tv.

She went on, playfully saying, “My study indicates that Labour will submit a lot more candidates than you might anticipate for the National Assembly. While I was out and about, I noticed something: The business is continuing to run as usual despite the fact that it doesn’t appear to be aware of the changes in the neighborhood.

The established hierarchy has changed. Furthermore, I think we will have enough representatives in the National Assembly, even if we don’t necessarily hold a majority, to collaborate with lawmakers from other parties to form coalitions on certain issues “.

