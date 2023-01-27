NEWS

Obi Will Defeat Tinubu In Lagos, My Peers And The Youths Are United In Our Support For Obi -Osuntoku

Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party (LP) has disclosed that Bola Tinubu will suffer a big loss in the forthcoming presidential election in Lagos State which is presumed to be Asiwaju’s domain because Peter Obi will defeat him in the poll. Akin Osuntokun made this known while speaking in an exclusive interview with The Punch papers. While speaking on the chances of the Labour Party in the South-West, particularly Lagos State, the DG of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Osuntoku revealed that most people at his age and the younger ones who makes up Lagos State are now in support of Peter Obi and with that, Peter Obi will surely win the presidential poll in Lagos. Osuntoku said, “Obi will defeat Tinubu in Lagos, my peers and the youths are united in our support for Obi.”

Continuing speaking, Osuntoku highlighted that the only reason that can make Bola Tinubu to defeat Peter Obi in Lagos and other Southwestern states is if the presidential election is not free and fair. However, Osuntoku noted that he believes that with everything the INEC and the Buhari-led administration has put in place, the election will favour Peter Obi more than any other major contenders.

