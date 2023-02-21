This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Will Defeat Tinubu But Atiku Would Win- Ossai Ovie

Mr. Ossai Ovie, who is famously known as the Delta State Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, has recently come out to claim that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, can only defeat Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress and not Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party. This claim was made less than a week before what political observers have predicted will be the most keenly contested presidential elections in the nation’s

Ossai, on the other hand, predicted that Peter Obi would prevail over Tinubu because Nigerians were fed up with the APC’s poor leadership and Tinubu would not be able to deal with the pressure that Atiku would.

As he continued to speak, he made a hilarious statement by saying, “honestly speaking, I don’t see Peter Obi winning this election considering the credentials and acceptability of the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the north and south.” In other words, he didn’t think Peter Obi would be able to win the election because Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are Tinubu, not Atiku, is the one he will triumph over.

Mr. Ossai, who is also known as a prominent Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), further ended his speech with a concluding statement saying, Nigerians have grown tired of the All Progressives Congress bad government and as a result, they will not vote for Tinubu, and that Obi will defeat Tinubu, but, Atiku would win. In addition, Mr. Ossai, who is also known as a prominent Chiefta

What are your reactions and opinions on what Mr. Ossai has said? Are you of the opinion that Obi would unquestionably emerge victorious over Tinubu in the upcoming general presidential election? You are welcome to share this with the people you care about, and you can leave your thoughts in the comment box below.

