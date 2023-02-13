This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi: What I Did That Made Abacha Point Me Out Of Many People As Chairman Of Tincan Port In Lagos

During a recent presidential debate, Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra state, made a stunning revelation about his appointment as the chairman of Tincan Port in Lagos. The appointment was made by the late military leader, General Sani Abacha.

In the video that has gone viral, Obi recounts how a hundred of them had initially planned to visit Abacha, but only thirty brave individuals ultimately made the journey to Abuja after hearing the possibility of detention. Upon arriving at Abacha’s office, everyone was too intimidated to speak, leaving Obi to take the lead.

As he spoke, Abacha banged his table and declared to one of his ministers, ‘From today, make this boy the chairman of Tincan Port.’ The room erupted in applause as Abacha was praised for his efficiency in clearing goods faster than what is currently being done.

Obi stated, ‘We went to Abuja to see Abacha. They told us if we went, they would lock us up. But only 30 of us agreed to see him, so they told me to speak. Halfway through my speech, Abacha banged his table and told one of his ministers to make me the chairman of Tincan Port. And that was how I got involved in the port. When they finished, everyone was clapping for Abacha for clearing the port.’”

