Obi Vs Tinubu:This government will do so many things to see that this Tribunal has no place-Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has expressed his belief that the truth will be revealed through the ongoing petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). He advised the court to consider a rerun or another presidential election in order to restore credibility to Nigeria’s electoral system. According to Ayodele, the president is determined to retain his seat and will go to great lengths to ensure this, unless the judges are influenced by divine intervention.

In his annual prophecy book, ‘Warnings To The Nations,’ Ayodele stated that the actual winner of the election will not be granted the mandate to assume government leadership, despite the hardships Nigerians continue to face under the current administration. He attributed the failure of the opposition parties in the last election to their lack of unity.

Ayodele predicted that the judges involved in the petition would use legal terms to discredit the arguments presented by the petitioners. He also suggested that the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS), and the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system would be undermined. The current government would remain in office and perform well, but there would be consequences that Nigeria would bear dearly.

The Primate warned that if the Tribunal fails to act in accordance with justice, it would damage the reputation of the judiciary and undermine the perception of INEC as an impartial electoral body. He emphasized that the judgment should be clear to everyone involved, and the best course of action would be to either hold a rerun or conduct a completely new election, or leave the situation as it is.

In his words: “This government will do so many things to see that this Tribunal has no place. The President is ready technically, spiritually, economically, and financially to see that whatever it takes to keep him in office no matter the charges of fraud in the election, such challenges will be met. It is only God that can remove him.

Source: Nigeria Tribune paper

