OBI vs TINUBU:I’m still waiting for the rightful president to emerge through the court process-Pogu

Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), expressed his belief that the evidence being presented before the presidential election petition court will prevent Nigerians from dismissing the court process.

It is worth noting that the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja has been hearing petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, contesting the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.

During an exclusive interview with Saturday Sun paper, Pogu stated that he preferred not to comment on national issues until the court makes its final decision on the rightful winner of the election.

He highlighted that there were numerous irregularities that marred the election, and he is eagerly awaiting the tribunal’s verdict to declare the true president.

Dr. Pogu’s remarks indicate his anticipation and hope that the tribunal’s examination of the evidence will lead to a just outcome, acknowledging the existence of irregularities in the election process.

In his words: “As far as I’m concerned, I’m still waiting for the rightful president to emerge through the court process. Some people have dismissed the court, but with the evidence coming out, I don’t think we can just wish away things like that.” Sun paper quoted Pogu as saying.

[Culled From The Sun paper]

