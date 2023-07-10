OBI vs Tinubu: I’m Still Waiting For The Rightful President To Emerge Through The Court Process – Dr Bitrus Pogu

Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), expressed his confidence in the ongoing presidential election petition court proceedings. He refrained from commenting on national issues until the court reaches a final decision and highlighted the numerous irregularities that marred the election. Dr. Pogu eagerly awaits the tribunal’s verdict, expressing his anticipation and hope that a thorough examination of the evidence will lead to a just outcome. His remarks demonstrate respect for the legal process, a commitment to upholding the integrity of elections, and a belief in the court’s ability to address the issues at hand.

Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), expressed his confidence in the ongoing presidential election petition court proceedings, believing that the evidence being presented will prevent Nigerians from disregarding the court process. In an exclusive interview with Saturday Sun paper, Dr. Pogu refrained from commenting on national issues until the court reaches a final decision on the legitimate winner of the election.

In his words: “As far as I’m concerned, I’m still waiting for the rightful president to emerge through the court process. Some people have dismissed the court, but with the evidence coming out, I don’t think we can just wish away things like that.” Sun paper quoted Pogu as saying.

During the interview, Dr. Pogu emphasized that the election was marred by numerous irregularities, and he eagerly awaits the tribunal’s verdict to determine the true president. His remarks reflect his anticipation and hope that the tribunal’s thorough examination of the evidence will result in a fair outcome. By acknowledging the existence of irregularities in the election process, Dr. Pogu highlights the importance of the court’s role in ensuring justice.

By expressing his preference to reserve comment until the court’s final decision, Dr. Pogu demonstrates a respect for the legal process and a belief in its ability to address the issues surrounding the election. His stance suggests that he trusts in the court’s ability to fairly evaluate the evidence and determine the rightful winner. This approach underscores the importance of allowing the judicial system to fulfill its role in resolving election disputes.

Dr. Pogu’s remarks also indicate his commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process. By acknowledging the irregularities that occurred, he emphasizes the need for transparency and accountability in elections. His hope for a just outcome implies that he seeks a resolution that reflects the will of the people and addresses the concerns raised during the election.

[Culled From The Sun paper]

