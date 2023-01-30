Obi Vs Atiku: Why Nigeria Does Not Need A Candidate Who’ll Come And Learn On The Job- Chijioke Agu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the office of the Commander in Chief intensifies across Nigeria’s political landscape, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the southeast, Chijioke Agu has come out to explain why he feels the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Gregory Obi may not be the right man for the job.

Speaking on the rising popularity of Obi and how it might affect the chances of Atiku during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Democracy Today’ on Monday morning, Agu, who is a spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, argued that Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges do not require a candidate with no experience of governing at the federal level but one who can pull the country out of the abyss because he has been there before.

“Sometimes in the history of nations, you’ve had recourse to people with experience to come in and rescue a nation from the abyss. In the past seven and half years, every Nigerian on the street is a fact-checker on this; Nigerians have been through very perilous times. And what it calls for is very quick and urgent intervention. Why do I use the words ‘quick’ and ‘urgent’? It’s because first of all, you do not need a candidate who will come to learn on the job. You need somebody who has actually been in that kitchen. Somebody who has seen those pitfalls, who has been part of a government that is acknowledged as a success story. And who is that person? It is the candidate of the PDP.”

