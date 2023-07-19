Obi Visits Internally Displaced Persons in Plateau State, Donates Cash and Food Items

Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi on Wednesday visited the Plateau State government and the people of Mangu LGA of the state to commiserate over the recent attacks that killed over 200 people and displaced thousands of villagers.

According to Channel Television, Before meeting the displaced people, Obi visited Governor Caleb Mutfan at Government House in Jos, where he said, “I want to show my support to the people and together express my condolences for the senseless killings that have claimed several lives and property in several local government areas in the state.

I commend the governor for his unceasing efforts to put a stop to these killings. We Nigerians should be with our people, especially at this difficult time. Nigerians continue to be killed in their homes with impunity and we cannot sit on our hands. We cannot compensate for the lives lost. We will leave no stone unturned to put an end to this barbaric killing.

We must return to our former plateau. A plateau where people from all walks of life come together, organize events and enjoy the beauty of the plateau. I call on the security authorities to cooperate and bring the perpetrators to justice…”

The State Governor thanked Obi for his thoughtfulness and congratulated him on his birthday.

Governor Obi said, “Mangu is one of the most peaceful regions in the state, despite the news coverage; the loss of over 300 lives in two months is a national disaster that must be stopped, and we are determined to fight to the end so that Plateau State remains the home of peace and tourism.

Obi then visited the traditional ruler of the Mangu people, Da John Hirse of Mishkaham Mwagavulu, who donated cash and 100 bags of rice for the victims.

Politics1 (

)