Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others sign Second Peace Accord in Abuja

The International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, in paying host to the crème de la crème of Saturday’s fast-approaching polls, presidential candidates vying for Nigeria’s premier seat, welcomed the signing of the Second Peace Accord.

The signing of the peace accord organised by the Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) led Peace Committee, similarly had in attendance the Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) as well as the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah.

In attendance were the LP’s Obi, APC’s Tinubu, NNPP’s Kwankwaso, PDP’s Atiku, AAC’s Sowore, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Yakubu Gowon among others.

Just like others, Obi on his verified Twitter page, had written “I just signed the 2nd Peace Accord at the ICC along with the LP National Chairman Barr Julius Abure. Other candidates signed too. Let peace reign. -PO”.

Yes, with one united Nigerian voice, we join all the candidates in shouting “Let Peace Reign”.

