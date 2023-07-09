Obi & Adebanjo Must Be Careful; They Want People To Think LP Is Making Nigeria Ungovernable—Arabambi

During an interview with Arise , Ayobami Arabambi, Factional National Public Secretary of the Labour Party, stated that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the leader of the Afenifere, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo, must be very careful, pointing out that they’re trying to make people think that the Labour Party is making Nigeria ungovernable.

He added that the various statements made by both personalities with regard to the president can be considered treason. He further stated that Sections 40 to 43 of the criminal code state that the punishment for treason is life imprisonment if the person is found guilty.

According to him, “For the benefit of the listener and Nigerians, I need to make certain clarifications regarding the statement of Mr. Peter Obi and Pa Ayo Adebanjo by saying that the statement is entreasonable, because it is an act by them to intimidate or cause an action to overthrow a sitting president as enshrined in Section 37 of the Criminal Code Act, that anyone who levies war against the state to overthrow the president or the governor of the state is guilty of treason. Sections 40 to 43 of the criminal code also state the instances where a person is guilty of committing treason, and the punishment prescribed for this kind of offence is life imprisonment. For the two of them, they must be very careful because they’re using the name of the Labour Party to make Nigeria and the whole world think that we’re planning to make Nigeria ungovernable.”

Video Credit: Arise (2:20)

