Obi Tackles EIU Over Report Predicting Victory For Tinubu At Presidential Election Tribunal

In the wake of its report that predicted victory for Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), globally acclaimed international think-tank, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has come under fire from Labour Party’s flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi.

In an official statement signed by the Head of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, the Labour Party presidential candidate accused the EIU of aiding the All Progressives Congress (APC) in preempting the election tribunal into delivering a favourable judgment for the ruling party.

Going further, Obi insisted that not only have there been a flurry of reports from both local and foreign election observers describing the February 25 elections as flawed, the Labour Party has submitted enough evidence to convince the court to upturn the controversial election result that declared the APC as winner.

Part of the statement reads; “Every foreign and domestic observers’ report classified the election as egregiously flawed. Such contentions are sufficient grounds for the upturning of the election results by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), as sufficient evidence was provided to prove election was substantially flawed and did not meet the acceptable standard for a credible election.

For the EIU to predict otherwise seems utterly self-serving, and scripted to meet the political needs and aspirations of APC, the possible facilitator of the report. This EIU predicting is beyond partisan; indeed it is most disturbing and unacceptable. By this jaundiced report, the EIU subterfuge is trying to pre-script a judicial outcome by front-loading its proffered narrative.”

SOURCE: The VANGUARD.

