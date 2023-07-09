NEWS

Obi Supporters Are Youths Who Don’t Know Tinubu And Feels Every Old Man In Nigeria Is A Thief–Kokori

Former General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori, has alleged that the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi are youths who don’t know Bola Ahmed Tinubu and feels every old man in Nigeria is a thief. In his opinion about the political landscape in Nigeria, he said the misconception held by many youths is that every old man in the country is a thief. And Peter Obi took advantage of this misconception to gain support of the youth.

Kokori alleged that Obi is not a socialist or even a liberal socialist, but rather a capitalist. And he wonders why the Labour Party nominated a capitalist as their flag bearer.

However, it is essential to note that the recent presidential election resulted in Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging as the 16th President of Nigeria. Tinubu defeated strong contenders, including Peter Obi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He said: “People who don’t know him are youths who felt every old man is a thief in Nigeria, so Peter Obi took advantage of it. I always tell people, Peter Obi is not a socialist; he is not even a liberal socialist. Peter Obi is a capitalist, so how Labour nominated a capitalist to be their flag bearer, we don’t know. Nigeria is a strange country.”

[Extracts From Vanguard paper]

