Obi Should Not Expect That The Tribunal’s Judgment Would Go HIs Way – Primate Ayodele

On Tuesday, Primate Elijah Ayodele who is the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, reacted to the ongoing petition at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja. He stated that the Labor Party presidential candidate and his followers should not expect that the outcome of the petition will be in their favor.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the former Lagos State Governor and the Presidential candidate under the flagship of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the presidential election earlier held this year having defeated the likes of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labor Party and many others.

The outcome of the 2023 presidential election doesn’t sits well with the likes of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar and they are currently challenging the outcome of the result at the election tribunal in Abuja. Meanwhile, NIgerians await the final judgement of the court after all the petitions have been heard and the judgement will be made official by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a statement through his media aide known as Oluwatosin Osho stating that the judgement will not go the way Peter Obi and his followers wanted.

The statement reads…

“The judgment will not go the way Peter Obi and his followers want it. He can’t cannot claim any victory through the tribunal and just as I have said, the worst than can happen is a rerun of the election or it will remain the way it is”.

Source: Daily Post

Dear esteemed readers, what do you think about the statement made by Primate Ayodele?

