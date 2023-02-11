NEWS

Obi said since he left Government in Anambra, he has not taken pure water from them- Ebiseni claims

Peter Obi is one of the best candidates out there, according to Sola Ebiseni, the South West Zonal Coordinator for the Labour Party. He claimed that as the former governor of the state of Anambra, he is qualified to restore Nigeria to its previous grandeur. It is impossible to stop the Labour Party’s presidential candidate from winning this election, in his opinion. He asserted that Peter Obi is the only presidential contender with a spotless reputation who has no ties to drug or corruption-related activity.

A portion of his message reads: “This election will be won by Peter Obi, who will become Nigeria’s next leader. You can see that he has nothing against him, a decent character, and the ability to be president if you compare him to the other candidates. The only candidate about whom you cannot make negative accusations such as being a thief or a drug dealer is Obi.

Peter Obi asserted that he served as the governor of the Anambra state for eight years and that he is innocent of all the charges made in the Pandora papers. Obi claimed he hasn’t gotten fresh water from them since he left the government in Anambra.”

