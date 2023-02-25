Obi reveals the secret behind his success and the first thing he will do if elected as president

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has revealed the secret behind his popularity and what he will do first if elected as president. He made this known during an interview with journalists on Saturday morning. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party explained that serving the people is by the grace of God. He stated that if God gives him the grace to serve Nigerians, he will do his best and make sure that he protects their interest. The former Governor of Anambra state explained that every good thing happening to him and his popularity is by the grace of God. He noted that without God’s intervention, he won’t be where he is today. When asked by the journalists what his first action will be after he is announced the winner of the upcoming election, Obi revealed that the first thing he will do is to thank the Almighty God.

Hear him, “Serving the people is by God’s grace, it is not by my power. That is why I have promised to protect the interest of the people. The reason you people are looking at me now is by his grace, if it wasn’t him, I won’t be here. So the first thing I will do if I emerge the winner of the election is that I will thank God and the care for the people.”

