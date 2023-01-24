This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Reveals how his Campaign Team was Attacked in Katsina

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, disclosed on Tuesday how his campaign team was attacked in Katsina State.

Source: Google

The Obi campaign team visited Katsina State on Monday to solicit support for his presidential aspirations, according to a previous report from Naija News. If elected president in 2023, Obi had pledged to combat insecurity during his speech at the event.

In a statement issued through its Head of Media, Diran Onifade, the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council condemned the attack on Obi and his campaign staff.

The statement said, “Our candidate had met with women in a town hall and then held a hugely successful Rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium. However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side causing substantial damage to the vvehicle

To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt. Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.”

He suggested that the incident might have been carried out by certain politicians who believed they controlled the northwest but were horrified to see that Obi’s presence in the region.

Source: Google

Content created and supplied by: Aike (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #Reveals #Campaign #Team #Attacked #KatsinaObi Reveals how his Campaign Team was Attacked in Katsina Publish on 2023-01-24 22:53:06