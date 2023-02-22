Obi Reacts To Alleged Reports That Gov Wike Is Indirectly Campaigning For Asiwaju’s Victory In Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter obi, was in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, today, where he took questions from reporters at World Press Conference. However, he was asked by one of the journalists, on what he has to say about the alleged reports that Gov Wike is indirectly campaigning for Tinubu.

The journalist asked, “Recently the Gov of Rivers State, everybody knows that he is in opposition to his own presidential candidate, and there are speculations were he would swing, but feedback coming from his house shows that he may he more favourable to the campaign of your political adversary, Tinubu, as opposed to you. Does that bother you or affect you in any way, how do you see that?”.

In answer peter obi said, “Well, ordinarily, these are the things I don’t make comment on. Wike remains a brother and a friend, and when you have a brother and a friend, they have their choices. You can’t question their choices, you can’t question people’s reasons for their political decisions. I remain the best choice for the people of Nigeria. I am committed to Niger Delta, I am committed in rebuilding Rivers State. I know what this place used to be. I know what I can do to change Niger Delta”.

